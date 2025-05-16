Man, 27, admits murdering woman, 96, after body found at home on fire
A man has admitted murdering a 96-year-old woman after a body was found at an address where a fire had erupted.
Joshua Powell, 27, admitted a charge of murder at Portsmouth Crown Court today following the discovery of a woman’s body in Liss last year.
On Friday 17 May 2024 at 4:29am, Hampshire Fire and Rescue attended a fire at an address in Mill Road before police arrived shortly after. The fire service confirmed the body of 96-year-old Emma Finch had been found at the scene.
Powell, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, was subsequently charged with murder. Appearing at court today (16 May) Powell admitted the charge of murder. He was remanded to appear at the same court of Friday 25 July for sentencing.