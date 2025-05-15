M3 crash near Winchester sees one lane closed and six miles of congestion
The incident happened on the M3 westbound near Winchester with two lanes initially closed. One lane has since reopened but recovery crews remain at the scene as they clear up the fuel spill.
Police have confirmed that no injuries were sustained but delays of 70 minutes are currently being reported.
National Highways South East posted on X: “ Lane 2 is now OPEN on the M3 westbound within J11 Winchester . Lane 1 remains CLOSED for recovery and treat a fuel spillage following a collision. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as delays of 70 mins and approx. 6 miles of congestion. “
AA Traffic News have reported: “Long delays and one lane closed due to crash on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Congestion to J9 (Winnal Roundabout / Winchester North). Lane two has been reopened however lane one (of three) remains closed.”
