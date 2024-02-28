Man, 29, quizzed by police over attempted murder of man seriously injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigate

A 29-year-old man has been quizzed by officers following an assault that left a man in his 30s with “serious injuries to his head and body” in Blendworth Lane, Southampton, at 2.13am on Saturday.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains. His injuries are not considered life-threatening at the current time,” a police spokesperson said.

“Since the incident was reported to us we have been carrying out enquiries into the circumstances. As part of our investigation, a 29-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to take place.

“We would now like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or has any information that may assist our investigation. While we appreciate that the assault took place in the early hours of the morning, we believe there may have been people in the area who we have not yet spoken to.

“Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened? Perhaps you were driving along Blendworth Lane and have dash cam footage which may assist our enquiries?”