Man, 46, detained by police after Portsmouth paedophile hunters doorstep him for allegedly arranging to meet girl, 13, for sex
A MAN has been arrested following a sting by a paedophile hunters group.
By Steve Deeks
Friday, 15th April 2022, 11:53 am
Friday, 15th April 2022, 12:10 pm
A 46-year-old man was doorstepped by members of Protecting Pompey’s Innocent after he allegedly arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.
The suspect was quizzed by the group before police arrived at the scene and arrested him. The video shows the group questioning him, and then police arriving to take him away.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We arrested a 46-year-old man from Petersfield on suspicion of attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.
‘He remains in custody.’