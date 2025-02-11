Portsmouth and Gosport man, 76, found guilty of raping and molesting girl over six years
Shaun Healy, 76, was found guilty by jurors following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court after previous trials had to be abandoned due to “issues”.
Healy, formerly of Maynard Close, Gosport, whose most recent address has now been listed as Rochford Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of seven sex offences against a girl aged under 13. These included two counts of rape and five sexual assaults.
Following the incidents, police were informed with Healy denying the offences which happened between 2014 and 2020.
He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on March 27.