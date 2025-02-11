A teenage soldier phoned her friend “frightened and in tears” in the middle of the night after she claimed a senior officer had “pinned” her down and tried to kiss her, an inquest into her death heard.

Jaysley Beck, a 19-year-old Royal Artillery Gunner, was found dead at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire on December 15, 2021. An inquest into her death heard the soldier had phoned her friend to describe an incident with an officer.

The inquest heard that she had made a complaint against a senior officer, Battery Sergeant Major Michael Webber, during a stay at Thorney Island, near Emsworth in Hampshire, in July 2021 for an adventure training exercise. Lance Bombardier Kirsty Davis, who was a gunner at the time and trained with Gunner Beck at Harrogate when they both joined the Army, told the hearing in Salisbury that her friend had called her in the early hours. She said Gunner Beck told her that “something happened that night, they were all having a few drinks, someone tried it on with her”.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, was found dead at the Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire in December 2021. An inquest into her death is looking into an incident on Thorney Island near Emsworth. | Family Handout/PA Wire

The inquest heard that Lance Bombardier Davis made a statement saying “he was trying to kiss her and she was trying to push him away, he was pinning her down”. The hearing was also told of a message sent by Gunner Beck which stated that he was “grabbing the back of my neck for a kiss”.

Lance Bombardier told the inquest that she was on a “sleeping guard” at an airfield elsewhere and had 20 missed calls from Gunner Beck before she spoke to her. She said Gunner Beck did not want her to end the phone call and it lasted “all night”. She added: “I think she was afraid he was going to come to the car.”

She said in her statement: “I remember him saying she was amazing and beautiful. I know this because Jaysley hated compliments and it made her feel awkward.” She added that Gunner Beck told her he “tried to force himself on her more than once, a few times. “Jaysley had told him no, tried to get away from him but he had persisted so she left,” she said.

“I do not know if he actually kissed her or tried to, I do not remember if Jaysley said he had touched her or not. Jaysley was in tears, she was upset. I think she was just frightened at what was going on and she was crying, just a little bit.”

The inquest heard that Mr Webber, who is now at Warrant Officer 2 rank, was made subject to a “minor sanction” after Gunner Beck made a complaint and he wrote a letter of apology to her. Lance Bombardier Davis said in her statement: “Jaysley wasn’t happy with what had happened but if you are in the Army and a lower rank, no-one will believe you, especially against a higher rank. She didn’t want to get into trouble or cause a drama.”

She told the hearing that Gunner Beck did not want to take the matter further so “nothing would happen to him or his job as she didn’t want to suffer any backlash from it.” The inquest has also heard that Gunner Beck received thousands of messages from another senior colleague, Bombardier Ryan Mason, whom she described as being “psychotic and possessive”.

An Army service inquiry report published in October 2023 described this as “an intense period of unwelcome behaviour” and said it was “almost certain this was a causal factor” in her death. The report also said the Thorney Island incident was “possibly a factor that may have influenced her failure to report other events that happened subsequently”. The report added that family issues, including a bereavement, were also responsible for Gunner Beck’s death, which her family reject.

It detailed three “contributory factors” to Gunner Beck’s death – the “significant strain” of a sexual relationship with a married colleague in the last few weeks of her life; a relationship that ended in November 2021 which involved “repeated allegations of unfaithfulness on the part of the boyfriend”; and an “unhealthy approach to alcohol, with episodes of binge-drinking”. It added that Gunner Beck had no diagnosed mental health conditions and had not sought welfare support from anyone in the Army.

Major James Hook, who had organised the Thorney Island event which included a kitesurfing course, told the hearing that Gunner Beck had made a complaint to him on the following morning that WO2 (Warrant Officer Class 2) Webber “had made a pass at her”. He said that he accepted she had made an allegation of a “physical” pass at her and he asked her what she wanted to happen.

Maj Hook, who was a captain at the time, said: “She said she wanted nothing bad to happen to him and his career.” He said he then asked her what did she want and she replied: “All I want is to be sent back to Thornhill.”

Maj Hook said that Gunner Beck had not been enjoying the kitesurfing course and added: “I thought there was a possibility that she was trying to generate a situation where she would be removed from Thorney Island and returned to Larkhill.” When asked by coroner Nicholas Rheinberg if he had taken an opportunity for the allegation to be “swept under the carpet”, Maj Hook replied: “There was absolutely no motive to protect anybody who was accused.”

Mr Rheinberg asked: “It would be a huge scandal that would affect the reputation of your regiment?” Maj Hook replied: “Yes.” The coroner also asked: “Was it a relief to you when Gunner Beck said to you that she didn’t want the regimental battery sergeant major to get into trouble?” Maj Hook replied: “Absolutely not, that didn’t cross my mind at all.”

The hearing continues.