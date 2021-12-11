Man, 77, dies after being hit by a car in Binstead

The man, 77, was taken to hospital following the collision on Binstead Hill at 10.19am on Monday, November 15.

He has since died.

His family are being supported.

Stock traffic incident image.

In a statement on its website, Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers investigating the incident have been making enquiries since that date and have spoken with some witnesses.

‘They are keen to speak with anyone who may have information which will assist their enquiries.

‘Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210458416.’

