A new Portsmouth dental firm has announced it will now be offering NHS services to people in a dramatic U-turn.

Damira Cosham has taken over from Northern Dental | Sarah Standing

Damira Dental Studios recently announced it had taken over Kingston Crescent Dental and Northern Dental after previous owner Astradent Dental Group went into administration. The two Portsmouth practices are now known as Damira Portsmouth and Damira Cosham.

But after taking over from Northern Dental, Damira Cosham, based in Northern Road, delivered a blow to locals by saying it would not be able to provide NHS services. A spokesperson said in July: “While we are working hard to secure an NHS contract, we regret to inform you that we cannot provide NHS services at this time.

“We understand the importance of accessible dental care and are committed to offering NHS services in the future. In the meantime, to honour our existing patients, we are pleased to offer checkups and emergencies on a private basis for just £31.00.”

However, today Damira Cosham has announced a welcomed change in its stance. A statement said: “We are pleased to announce that, following our recent acquisition of Astradent Dental Group in Hampshire, Damira Cosham (formerly Northern Dental) has been awarded a new NHS contract. This means we can now provide NHS dental services to local residents

“We are now accepting new NHS patients at our Cosham location. To be seen, please sign up for our waiting list. We will contact you as soon as an appointment becomes available.”

Amid confusion over whether the firm is accepting new NHS customers, the company has now added: “To clarify, we are accepting NHS patients at our Cosham practice. However, there may be some confusion because, at our Damira Portsmouth location, we are currently only seeing NHS patients who are already in open courses of treatment.” To join the NHS waiting list at the Cosham practice fill out the form here: https://forms.office.com/e/cH6QkJBfk0