Man accused of driving stolen car and ramming police officer during chase
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Marvin Geddes, 33, of Epping Close in Southampton, was charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without a licence.
It follows an incident at 9.20pm on 2 July when a stolen grey Honda Civic driven around on false number plates was spotted by officers on Wimpson Lane, Southampton. The car had been reported stolen from Roberts Road in Southampton on 27 June.
The driver failed to stop for police, driving through red lights on Romsey Road and going the wrong way around a roundabout on Lords Hill Way. The Civic then struck a marked police motorbike on Lords Hill Centre East.
The Civic then collided into a white Peugeot on Lords Hill Centre West before the Civic driver fled from scene on foot. Both the police rider and driver of the Peugeot sustained minor injuries.
Geddes appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court where he was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on 9 August.