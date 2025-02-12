Man accused of possessing knife while stalking and groping teenager at her work

A 43-year-old man has been charged with possessing a knife, stalking and sexual assault on a teenager after allegedly attending her place of work on numerous occasions and groping her.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended

Police said they were informed of an incident on Sunday February 9 where a man had entered the 19-year-old woman’s work in Southampton and touched her inappropriately over her clothing.

A force spokesperson said: “The woman reported that the man, who was previously unknown to her, had been repeatedly coming to her place of work since July 2024 and making comments towards her that made her uncomfortable, as well as trying to give her unwanted gifts. Officers attended and arrested the man, who was found in possession of a knife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Mintram, of Weston Lane, was charged with sexual assault, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and stalking. He was remanded into custody and will next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Tuesday 11 March.

“Violence against women and girls of any kind is a priority for us and we take all reports of these offences incredibly seriously,” the spokesperson added.

For more information on police work to tackle crimes against women go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/police-forces/hampshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/2022/violence-against-women-and-girls/