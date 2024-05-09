Man accused of stalking woman and man in Fareham while possessing hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man accused of stalking a woman and a man in Fareham while possessing a hammer is due in court.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

James Renfree, 44, has been charged with one count of stalking involving fear of violence relating to an alleged course of conduct between 1 October 2023 and 6 May this year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renfree, of Southampton Road in Titchfield, was also charged with criminal damage at an address in Fareham on 6 May, possession of a hammer in Wickham Road in Fareham on 5 May, and possession of cannabis. Renfree appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police statement said: “We encourage anyone who has been a victim of stalking to contact police on 101, where you can speak to a police officer in confidence. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

“We understand that not everyone has the confidence to speak to police right away. There are support services, independent of the police, who can help you if you’ve been a victim of stalking.”