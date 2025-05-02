Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 60-year-old man who allegedly was caught “inappropriately touching himself” in a Portsmouth park has been named and charged.

Stamshaw Park | NW

Mark Phillips, of no fixed address in Fareham, made the trip to Portsmouth before “exposing and inappropriately touching himself” at Stamshaw Park football grounds on Newcomen Road, it is alleged.

The incident between 12.30pm and 1pm on Wednesday 16 April, sparked an investigation by the Buckland & Nelson Neighbourhood Team. Philips was arrested and charged with an act of outraging public decency.

He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 30 April, where he has been remanded into custody to appear again on a date that has yet to be fixed.