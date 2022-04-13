Man and woman hunted after security guard at a Hampshire B&M store was assaulted
POLICE are seeking help to identify a man and a woman following an assault on a security guard for a Hampshire B&M store that left him with an injured hand.
The victim was assaulted on Thursday, March 31 at the B&M in Auckland Road, Southampton.
Now Hampshire police have released an image of two people they wanted to speak with.
Read More
In a statement they said: ‘We’d like to speak to the man and woman captured here on CCTV following an assault on a security guard at B&M stores on Auckland Road, Southampton on Thursday, March 31.
‘The incident happened between 5.45pm and 5.55pm.
‘The security guard, a man in his 30s, suffered an injury to his hand.
‘The man we want to identify has been described as white, aged between 16 and 22-years-old, around 5ft 6in with a slim build and with light brown hair, wearing a matching dark grey tracksuit.
‘The woman has been described as white, aged between 16 and 22 years old, around 5ft 3in tall, with a slim build and brown hair, wearing a black and white matching Nike tracksuit and sliders.
‘Do you recognise them?’
If you can help, call 101 and quote 44220127232.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and leave information anonymously.