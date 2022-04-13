The victim was assaulted on Thursday, March 31 at the B&M in Auckland Road, Southampton.

Now Hampshire police have released an image of two people they wanted to speak with.

Police would like to speak to the man and woman captured here on CCTV following an assault on a security guard at B&M stores on Auckland Road, Southampton on Thursday 31 March.

In a statement they said: ‘We’d like to speak to the man and woman captured here on CCTV following an assault on a security guard at B&M stores on Auckland Road, Southampton on Thursday, March 31.

‘The incident happened between 5.45pm and 5.55pm.

‘The security guard, a man in his 30s, suffered an injury to his hand.

‘The man we want to identify has been described as white, aged between 16 and 22-years-old, around 5ft 6in with a slim build and with light brown hair, wearing a matching dark grey tracksuit.

‘The woman has been described as white, aged between 16 and 22 years old, around 5ft 3in tall, with a slim build and brown hair, wearing a black and white matching Nike tracksuit and sliders.

‘Do you recognise them?’

If you can help, call 101 and quote 44220127232.