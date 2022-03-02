Portsmouth man appears in court for attempted murder of Southsea man, 33, stabbed in chest and face
A MAN charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in the chest and face on Monday afternoon has appeared in court.
As reported, police charged Sherwan Ali, 27, of Middle Street, with attempted murder after a 33-year-old man from Southsea was stabbed in the chest, face and hands.
The charge comes after officers were called at 2.34pm to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Middle Street.
The incident saw the victim taken to Southampton General Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Ali, appearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today, did not enter a plea.
His case was listed for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 4.
Ali was remanded in custody by magistrates.