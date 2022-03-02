Horrified James Hewett ran out of his house to see the front entrance of GT Hewett & Sons was ruined following the early-morning raid on Wednesday.

Glass and wood was strewn over Copnor Road after criminals burst through the entrance in stolen cars and fled the scene.

Mr Hewett, the third-generation of his family to work at the garage, said he was awoken by the neighbour at 5.50am with the horrible news.

Third generation owner of family business, GT Hewett & Son, which was broken into on Wednesday 2nd March in the early hours of the morning. Criminals got into the shop, and drove cars out the front entrance, damaging the front. Pictured: Owner James Hewett next to some of the damages to the shop at GT Hewett & Son, Copnor, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘I live next door, so I came straight out of my house to see the scene of broken bits of door and glass all over the pavement and all over the road.

‘A significant amount of damage caused to the outside of the building.

‘Someone broke into the building and drove a car from the inside through the doors out.’

Mr Hewett said a Fiat 500 and an MG TF were stolen, with other vehicles and shop front being severely damaged in the dramatic smash and grab.

He added CCTV footage from the building showed two masked criminals.

Mr Hewett has worked at the garage full-time for 15 years, alongside his dad David, 77, and mum Susan.

The raid has left the family furious. Mr Hewett added: ‘When you work hard, long hours, long days, seven days a week, it’s gutting that someone feels they have the right to damage your hard work, and make things even more difficult than they are in the current climate.

‘Ultimately, we’ll carry on.

‘The wheels will keep turning, but it’s yet another project and something to resolve.’

The Copnor Road resident said the break-in is a major financial blow, as well as an emotional one.

He is unsure whether the insurance will fully cover the stolen and broken vehicles.

Neighbours, customers and businesses along the street have handed CCTV footage to the police, and offered support to the stricken owner.

Mr Hewett the positive response from local residents was a silver lining, and he is confident the criminals will be caught.

He said: ‘The heartening thing has been the great response form our customers, friends and neighbours. An enormous amount people came in to see us, and sent us messages of good will.

‘They expressed their own anger and disbelief as well.

‘I’m very hopeful they will get caught, especially given the amount of images we have of them.

‘We’re not the first garage that’s suffered this in the local area, so hopefully it will be given necessary priority for them to get caught.’

Officers are currently investigating the break-in.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 3.51am on Wednesday to a report of a break-in at GT Hewett & Son Ltd on Copnor Road.

‘Two vehicles have been reported as stolen following the incident.

‘An investigation is underway.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220084437.’

