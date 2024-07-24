Man appears in court accused of murder of woman who died in house fire
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who died in a house fire.
Joshua Powell, 26, of Liphook Road, Lindford, is accused of the murder of Emma Finch, 96, who died in a house fire in Liss on May 17.
Powell appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where his case was listed for a trial on January 6. No plea was entered. He was remanded in custody.