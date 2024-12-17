A man has appeared in court following a stabbing by a Portsmouth shop.

Police in Somers Road after the stabbing | Stuart Vaizey

Beauregard Broadbent, 32, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife after a 25-year-old man was knifed in Somers Town.

It happened in the area of KS Somers Town Cash & Carry in Somers Road around 7.30pm on December 14. Some reports suggested the incident happened inside the store - with officers seen coming out of the shop.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 7.33pm on Saturday 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road, Portsmouth. A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

Broadbent was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He has now appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and will next appear on January 29. No pleas have been entered.