Man appears in court over Portsmouth stabbing by shop that left victim seriously injured
Beauregard Broadbent, 32, of no fixed address in Portsmouth, was charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife after a 25-year-old man was knifed in Somers Town.
It happened in the area of KS Somers Town Cash & Carry in Somers Road around 7.30pm on December 14. Some reports suggested the incident happened inside the store - with officers seen coming out of the shop.
A police spokesperson previously said: “We were called at 7.33pm on Saturday 14 December to a report of a serious assault on Somers Road, Portsmouth. A 25-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
Broadbent was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He has now appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and will next appear on January 29. No pleas have been entered.