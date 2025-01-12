Man arrested after a car hits an 87-year-old pedestrian in Southampton as police appeal for witnesses
We are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Southampton yesterday (January 11) at around 1.15pm on Rownhams Road outside the parade of shops.
It was reported a green Dacia Jogger car had collided with an 87-year-old woman from Southampton, who suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.
Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are underway and a 35-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.
A spokesperson from Hampshire Police said: “As part of our investigation, we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.
“Anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250014710.
“Alternatively, go online and submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.”