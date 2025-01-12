Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of weapons have been seized across Hampshire in a crackdown which has seen a huge reduction in knife crime.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight has been highlighted in a new study which shows knife crime offences have fallen by 19 per cent in the area since 2022, but the police has pledged to continue to make tackling knife crime a ‘top priority’. This includes helping to steer youngsters away from joining gangs which can led them into a life of violence.

The research, carried out by the security company Get Licensed assessed data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) on police forces across the UK, shows once of the biggest reductions of knife crime in the county with hundreds of weapons taken off the streets.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, has praised officers for what is described as their unrelenting crackdown on knife-related crime the region’s partnership working to reduce serious violence which has led to the dramatic decrease. This includes a week-long operation in November which saw 338 knives taken off the streets and 20 knife-related arrests made.

She said: “I have been clear tackling knife crime across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight is a top priority. I am pleased with the trajectory that the police force is on, resulting in hundreds of weapons permanently taken off our streets saving lives.

“People, including children, have a right to feel safe without the need to carry a knife. Research shows young men, some children, are more likely to carry a knife for protection and are more likely to be victims of knife crime. Education, working in partnership with councils, and addressing the root causes of habitual knife carrying is central to successful knife crime reduction.

“As Police Commissioner, I fund intensive programmes that work with young people and habitual knife carriers. I’ve installed permanent knife amnesty bins across both our counties whilst commissioning intensive programmes for young people involved in drug gangs, to help them leave the gang culture behind, and live a life free from violence, intimidation and crime.”

There have been a number of high profile knife crimes and court cases in Hampshire over the past couple of years linked to knife crime. This includes the deaths in 2023 of innocent bystander Aimen Ahmed who was stabbed on steps of Portsmouth Guildhall after being attacked by a man he did not know, and Levi Kent who was stabbed in Gosport following an altercation related to a drug deal.

However PCC has pointed to the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), created in 2024, as a success story as it is involved in the running of projects for under 25s steering them away from knife crime, serious violence, and exploitation. This including giving them alternatives to joining a gang and running workshops and talks at the county’s schools.

The VRU works with local communities, police, probation, health authorities, youth justice services, fire and rescue, and local authorities to reduce knife crime and helps all partners play their part in reducing serious violence.

PCC Donna Jones added: “A 19 per cent drop in knife crime is proof what we’re doing is having an impact, but there is more work to be done. Proactive policing must continue to be combined with investment in youth services and effective partnership working. A lack of youth provision and adequate alternative programmes for those for whom school is not appropriate, is contributing to the recruitment of gang members.”