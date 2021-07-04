A man has been arrested.

Police were called just after 1.30am today to reports of a blue Subaru Impreza driving southbound on the northbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 9 and 11.

The vehicle was also reported to have been driving fast, with both full beam and hazard lights switched on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers attended and located a vehicle matching the description parked on the south side of junction 9.

A 50-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

He remains in custody at this time.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘Were you on the road at the time? Perhaps you have dash cam footage of the vehicle that could assist our investigation?

‘Officers are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have taken note of the vehicle index.’

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210262902. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously 0800 111 555.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron