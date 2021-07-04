Three women were taken to hospital after 'serious' incident in Portsmouth

Emergency services rushed to East Shore Way in Milton just after 8am this morning.

Police as well as paramedics were called to the scene.

Pictures show that a cordon remained in place in East Shore Way this afternoon, with officers and vehicles still at the scene.

Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, this afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Four women were arrested in connection with the incident and police have said that three of them were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary added: ‘A 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

‘A 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.’

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210263090.

