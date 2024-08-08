Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested after a fight outside a Havant pub left two men injured - one of whom was seriously assaulted.

The Parchment Makers pub

A man in his late 30s was attacked by another man outside of The Parchment Makers pub on Park Road North before a man in his 50s attempted to intervene - and was also assaulted.

The double attack happened between 2.45am and 3.45am on Tuesday 6 August. Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Havant on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and theft. He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened,” a police spokesperson said. “Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 44240334549.”

Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website, below.