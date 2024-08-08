Man stabbed in Portsmouth road and rushed to hospital - attacker on the run
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The victim, a man in his 20s, was knifed by another man in Brightstone Road close to the junction with Medina Road in Cosham.
Police, who were called at 4.19am, said the man suffered several stab wound injuries - but they are not thought to be life threatening. The attacker remains at large with no one yet arrested.
Police have put a crime scene up across the road with an officer seen standing in the road. A parked police car was also spotted.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 4:19am this morning (Thursday 8 August) to a report of a stabbing in Portsmouth. It was reported that a man in his 20s was assaulted by another man on Brightstone Road.
“He sustained stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Officers attended and an investigation is underway.”
Anyone with information on this incident can contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44240338269, or go to: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/