Man arrested after fishing equipment worth £20,000 stolen during burglary near Bishop’s Waltham

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 14:59 BST
A man has been arrested following reports that fishing equipment worth more than £20,000 was stolen during a burglary near Bishop’s Waltham.

Policeplaceholder image
Police | NW

Police received a report that the equipment had been taken from Parker Baits on Winters Hill on Tuesday 25 March. Officers launched an investigation and have been carrying out various enquiries.

On Friday 4 July, Dorset Police stopped a vehicle in Ringwood following reports of stolen vehicles in their area. “Officers then searched an address and located suspected stolen fishing equipment. All items have been seized,” police said.

A 31-year-old man from Ringwood was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling – theft. He has been bailed with conditions, to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Related topics:Police
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice