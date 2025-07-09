Man arrested after fishing equipment worth £20,000 stolen during burglary near Bishop’s Waltham
Police received a report that the equipment had been taken from Parker Baits on Winters Hill on Tuesday 25 March. Officers launched an investigation and have been carrying out various enquiries.
On Friday 4 July, Dorset Police stopped a vehicle in Ringwood following reports of stolen vehicles in their area. “Officers then searched an address and located suspected stolen fishing equipment. All items have been seized,” police said.
A 31-year-old man from Ringwood was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling – theft. He has been bailed with conditions, to allow further enquiries to be carried out.