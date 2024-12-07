Man arrested after police seize cocaine, cannabis and steroids in Gosport
Police officers have been making targeted efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs across Fareham and Gosport as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.
As part of the initiative, police forces across the country make intensified efforts to crackdown on dealers and safeguard vulnerable people.
As a result of the search, some white powder, including a tennis ball sized block of suspected cocaine, some cannabis, some steroids and some mobile phones were seized.
If you have any information about drug dealing or suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, police report this information to police on 101, via the police website, or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.