Man arrested after police seize cocaine, cannabis and steroids in Gosport

A 25-year-old has been arrested after police seized cocaine, cannabis and steroids.

Police officers have been making targeted efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs across Fareham and Gosport as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.

As part of the initiative, police forces across the country make intensified efforts to crackdown on dealers and safeguard vulnerable people.

On Tuesday, November 26, the police conducted a warrant at Jervis Drive in Gosport.

As a result of the search, some white powder, including a tennis ball sized block of suspected cocaine, some cannabis, some steroids and some mobile phones were seized.

A 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B drugs.

He was released from custody but remains under investigation while the enquiries continue.

If you have any information about drug dealing or suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, police report this information to police on 101, via the police website, or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

