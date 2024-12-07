A 25-year-old has been arrested after police seized cocaine, cannabis and steroids.

Police officers have been making targeted efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs across Fareham and Gosport as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.

As part of the initiative, police forces across the country make intensified efforts to crackdown on dealers and safeguard vulnerable people.

As a result of the search, some white powder, including a tennis ball sized block of suspected cocaine, some cannabis, some steroids and some mobile phones were seized.

He was released from custody but remains under investigation while the enquiries continue.

If you have any information about drug dealing or suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, police report this information to police on 101, via the police website, or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.