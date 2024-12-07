Teenage boy arrested in connection with discovery of zombie knife and knuckle duster in Gosport
Police officers have been making targeted efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs across Fareham and Gosport as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.
As part of the initiative, police forces across the country make intensified efforts to crackdown on dealers and safeguard vulnerable people.
As a result of the intensification week, the police conducted a warrant at an address in Mount Pleasant Road, Gosport, on Monday, November 25.
The following day, the police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with this, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.
In 2021, The Offensive Weapons Act changed in legislation, banning the possession of any banned knife or weapon in a private setting, including in your own home.