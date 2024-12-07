Teenage boy arrested in connection with discovery of zombie knife and knuckle duster in Gosport

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 13:30 BST
A teenage boy has been arrested after a knuckle duster and zombie knife were discovered by police.

Police officers have been making targeted efforts to disrupt the supply of drugs across Fareham and Gosport as part of the National County Lines Intensification Week.

Most Popular

As part of the initiative, police forces across the country make intensified efforts to crackdown on dealers and safeguard vulnerable people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
OfficersPicture by National Worldplaceholder image
OfficersPicture by National World

As a result of the intensification week, the police conducted a warrant at an address in Mount Pleasant Road, Gosport, on Monday, November 25.

Whilst no drugs were found, officers seized a zombie knife and a knuckle duster.

The following day, the police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with this, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation while further enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2021, The Offensive Weapons Act changed in legislation, banning the possession of any banned knife or weapon in a private setting, including in your own home.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice