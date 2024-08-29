Man arrested following Ringwood stabbing in car park of Morrisons
A 28-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested following an incident where a man in his 20s was stabbed in the shoulder in the car park of Morrisons in Hightown Road, Ringwood. Two men in balaclavas were spotted leaving the scene in a silver Mercedes C200 sport.
The victim has since been discharged from hospital and his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our enquiries into this incident have now led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Bournemouth on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from police custody but remains on bail with conditions to allow for further enquiries to take place.
“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240331172.”
Police advise that information can also be reported via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.