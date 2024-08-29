Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault that occurred in Hampshire earlier this month.

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in a Morrison’s car park in Hampshire. | police

A 28-year-old man from Bournemouth has been arrested following an incident where a man in his 20s was stabbed in the shoulder in the car park of Morrisons in Hightown Road, Ringwood. Two men in balaclavas were spotted leaving the scene in a silver Mercedes C200 sport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim has since been discharged from hospital and his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Our enquiries into this incident have now led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man from Bournemouth on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from police custody but remains on bail with conditions to allow for further enquiries to take place.

“Anyone with information that may assist our investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240331172.”

Police advise that information can also be reported via the Hampshire police website. Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.