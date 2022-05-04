The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode, remains in custody amid ongoing enquiries.

Between last Thursday (April 28), and yesterday, officers received reports of 20 incidents across the borough, mostly across Titchfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire police reported they received 20 reports of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles across five days. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Officers from Fareham East NPT and the Fareham and Gosport High Harm Reduction Team are investigating the crimes.

In some cases, small items, including wallets, were taken.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘We have had as many as 20 reports of incidents whereby a person has tried to gain access to vehicles, or has successfully accessed vehicles parked in residential areas across the borough.

‘The majority of incidents relating to the Titchfield area.

‘In the vast majority of cases, door handles have been tried or glove boxes have been searched but nothing has been stolen.