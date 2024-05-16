Man arrested for attempted murder of man seriously injured in street attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested over the attempted murder of a man who remains seriously injured after a street attack.

Police were called just after 8pm by South Central Ambulance Service to a report of an assault on Kent Street in Southampton. Officers attended and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man from Southampton on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody after a 36 hour warrant of further detention was granted today (Thursday 16 May). A 34-year-old woman from Southampton who was arrested on suspicion of intentionally assisting/encouraging the commission of an offence has now been released from police custody with no further action to be taken against her.

A force statement said: “As part of our enquiries we would like to hear from anyone who was in the Kent Street area on Tuesday evening between 7.30 and 8pm and saw an altercation taking place or any suspicious behaviour that may assist our investigation.

“Perhaps you were driving through the area at the time and captured something on dash cam, or maybe you have mobile phone or CCTV footage that may help our enquiries into the circumstances of this incident?

“We are particularly keen to speak with a man who was walking through the area at the time and we believe saw the moments leading up to the incident. If this was you, please get in touch with police as we think you have vital information to help us progress our enquiries.

“We would like to reassure local residents that all those involved are known to each other and we don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the public at the current time.”

