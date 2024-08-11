Man arrested for being drunk and disorderly at "Unity" protest in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested for being drunk and disorderly on Saturday in Guildhall Square during the “Unity” rally.

An arrest was made at the Unity rally in Guildhall Square | Chris Moorhouse

As reported, people gathered to voice their opposition to anti-immigration demonstrations and sentiment over recent days - including in Portsmouth where the M275 was blocked on Wednesday with one person arrested.

Portsmouth Trade Union Council and Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism organised the protest at 1pm with faith groups and campaign organisers speaking out in opposition to “racism, hatred and violence”.

Police have now confirmed a man was arrested just before 2pm in what they described as an “incidental” occurrence - with him not said to be part of the rally. A force spokesperson said: “Officers did make one arrest in the area which was incidental, he was not connected to the Unity protest group.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.”

A police spokesperson said prior to the protest: “We are aware of the planned protest. Police regularly engage with these types of events to facilitate individuals’ rights to peaceful protest, to ensure the health and safety of those involved and to minimise the impact on the local community and businesses.”