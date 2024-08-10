Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “peaceful” rally in response to anti-immigration protests has been taking place in Guildhall Square today.

A unity protest in Guildhall Square | nw

People have been gathering for a “Unity” protest to voice their opposition to anti-immigration demonstrations and sentiment over recent days - including in Portsmouth where the M275 was blocked on Wednesday with one person arrested.

Portsmouth Trade Union Council and Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism organised today’s protest at 1pm with faith groups and campaign organisers speaking out in opposition to racism, hatred and violence.

No trouble has been reported at the event which police are attending. A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of the planned protest. Police regularly engage with these types of events to facilitate individuals’ rights to peaceful protest, to ensure the health and safety of those involved and to minimise the impact on the local community and businesses.”