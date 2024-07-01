Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested a man after a burglar deceived a pensioner to enter her home and steal her cash.

The male approached the woman in her 80s while she was in her front garden in Copnor Road, Portsmouth, on the morning of June 24. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident happened between 9am and 10.20am.

They added that the male acted as if he knew the female and asked to come inside the house to use the toilet and have a glass of water, Once inside, he stole a large amount of cash.

The force issued an appeal in a bid to find the man responsobile, and have since confirmed an arrest has been made. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook: “You may have seen our appeal to identify a man we wanted to speak to in connection with a burglary in Copnor Road on June 24.