Traffic chaos at a religious festival led police to temporary close roads yesterday with the event set to last until the end of the week.

Police assisted with the road closures on Sunday, August 4 in Titchfield after around 200 vehicles attended a Christian festival arranged with the owner of private land in the area. The closures took place on Titchfield Road at the junctions of Daedalus Way and Ranvilles Lane to assist the flow of traffic at the gypsy and traveller religious festival.

A 41-year-old man was attacked at the same time on Titchfield Road which police believe may be linked to the traffic issues. District commander for Fareham, chief inspector Chris Spellerberg said: “We were alerted to traffic congestion on Titchfield Road between Stubbington and Titchfield on the afternoon of Sunday, August 4.

“This related to around 200 vehicles attending an event in the area on private land which the landowner had agreed to for a gypsy and traveller Christian Festival with private event management. Shortly after 5pm temporary closures were put into place on Titchfield Road at the junctions of Deadalus Way and Ranvilles Lane to assist the flow of traffic. These closures were lifted around an hour later.

“The Festival, which includes religious services, is expected to run until Friday, August 9 and local officers will look at what resources may be required to minimise disruption for other road users during this time.

Chief inspector Spellerberg added: “At 4:40pm on Sunday, August 4 we received a report that a 41 year-old man had been assaulted on Titchfield Road. Enquiries are underway to speak to the victim and establish the circumstances which may be linked to the traffic disruption in the area at the time.

“We have not received any other reports relating to the event and we will work with the local community, partner agencies and the event organisers, to address any issues that are raised to us during the Festival.”

The roads were reopened yesterday evening around 6.30pm.