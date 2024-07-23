Man charged after 16-year-old sexually assaulted in St Mary's churchyard Fratton
Rene Blankson, 21, of Ernest Road in Fratton was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St Mary’s churchyard at around 1.15am on Saturday, July 23. Blankson has subsequently been charged with assaulting a female aged thirteen or over by penetration with a part of the body, sexual assault, common assault, and threats to kill.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 21 year-old man has been charged after a 16 year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Fratton early on Saturday morning.
“The girl was walking along Fratton Road at around 1:15am when a man she did not know started talking to her. He then assaulted her and took her into St Mary’s churchyard where he sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to run away and asked a member of the public for help. She is receiving support from specialist officers.
“As part of our investigation Rene Blankson, 21, of Ernest Road in Fratton was arrested. He has subsequently been charged with: assaulting a female aged thirteen or over by penetration with a part of the body, sexual assault, common assault, and threats to kill.”
Blankson has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, July 23).