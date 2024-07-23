Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged following a sexual assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Rene Blankson, 21, of Ernest Road in Fratton was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in St Mary’s churchyard at around 1.15am on Saturday, July 23. Blankson has subsequently been charged with assaulting a female aged thirteen or over by penetration with a part of the body, sexual assault, common assault, and threats to kill.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 21 year-old man has been charged after a 16 year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Fratton early on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The girl was walking along Fratton Road at around 1:15am when a man she did not know started talking to her. He then assaulted her and took her into St Mary’s churchyard where he sexually assaulted her. The girl managed to run away and asked a member of the public for help. She is receiving support from specialist officers.

“As part of our investigation Rene Blankson, 21, of Ernest Road in Fratton was arrested. He has subsequently been charged with: assaulting a female aged thirteen or over by penetration with a part of the body, sexual assault, common assault, and threats to kill.”