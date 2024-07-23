Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after going in the wrong direction on the A3.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested after reports of a car travelling the wrong way down the A3 between Hindhead and Petersfield at around 11.53pm on Monday, July 22. She remains in custody while police appeal for any witnesses or dash cam footage of the incident.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on social media: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following reports of a dangerous driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...