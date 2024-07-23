A3 driver arrested after driving south on the northbound carriageway as police call for witnesses
The 41-year-old woman was arrested after reports of a car travelling the wrong way down the A3 between Hindhead and Petersfield at around 11.53pm on Monday, July 22. She remains in custody while police appeal for any witnesses or dash cam footage of the incident.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing posted on social media: “We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following reports of a dangerous driver.
“Police were called at about 11.53pm last night (22 July) to a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the A3 northbound between Hindhead & Petersfield. A 41-year-old female is currently in custody on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit & Dangerous driving.
“If you have information & witnessed the vehicle travelling south on the northbound carriageway or have dashcam footage please contact 101 quoting reference 44240312142.”