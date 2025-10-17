Man charged after allegedly hitting person with pole during Portsmouth protest

A man is due in court after allegedly hitting a person with a pole during a protest near the city centre.

Winston Churchill Avenue. | Google

Police were made aware of a protest outside the Somerstown Hub on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth on Wednesday 15 October which spiralled out of control.

A spokesperson said: “During the protest, police received a report that a man had assaulted another man by hitting him with a pole, causing minor injuries.”

Robert Roberts, 51, of White Lion Walk in Gosport, has been arrested and charged with assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded into custody to appear today at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Police added: “We balance the rights of those lawfully protesting, and the rights of others to go about their lives without being subject to unacceptable disruption, whilst keeping the public safe. Our priority with protests is always public safety.”