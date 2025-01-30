Man charged after teenage boy mugged, kicked and punched in Portchester robbery
It was reported that at around 7.25pm on Sunday, January 19, a 14-year-old boy was cycling along Portchester Road where he was grabbed and thrown to the floor by a man.
The boy was then reported to have been threatened, punched and kicked, before his bike, some clothes, Apple Airpods and iPhone were stolen.
Police have now charged 20-year-old, Harley Taylor, of no fixed abode, with robbery and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, January 30).
Two 15-year-old boys who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery have been bailed with conditions until April 29.