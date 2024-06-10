Man charged after woman raped in Southampton's East Park as Hampshire police investigate
Police have charged a man after a woman in her 40s was raped in a Hampshire park.
Police officers investigating the rape of a woman in her 40s in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 6) have now charged a man with the offence.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 5am to a report that the victim had been raped in East Park (Southampton) by a man unknown to her. Ozbeg Teymuroglu, 22, of no fixed abode has been charged with rape and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 10 June).”
The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.