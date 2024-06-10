Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have charged a man after a woman in her 40s was raped in a Hampshire park.

Police officers investigating the rape of a woman in her 40s in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 6) have now charged a man with the offence.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 5am to a report that the victim had been raped in East Park (Southampton) by a man unknown to her. Ozbeg Teymuroglu, 22, of no fixed abode has been charged with rape and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday 10 June).”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...