A Hampshire man has been charged with a number of marine offences including causing tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to boats.

Brett Fielder, 40, of Pavilion Way in Gosport, has been charged with seven offences, including the theft of boats and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. The incidents happened across Hampshire including damaging a boat in Emsworth and the theft of marine equipment from Hill Head, Fareham, and Warblington.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that Fielder had been charged with the below offences:

Criminal damage – approximately £13,000-15,000 worth of damage to a boat at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club on July 3.

Theft of £10,000 worth of marine equipment from a boat at Salterns Pier, Hill Head, on July 3.

Receiving stolen goods on 10 September, namely a BBQ.

Theft of an outboard motor worth £1,200 from a boat at Fareham Sailing Club on September 18.

Theft of an outboard motor worth £1,200 from Church Lane, Warblington, between September 16 and 18.

Theft of a rigid inflatable boat from Endeavour Quay, Gosport, on September 19.

Fraud by false representation on September 21 – namely, selling a boat that did not belong to him for £350.

Fielder has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Thursday, November 14)