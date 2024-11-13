Man charged with kidnap and assault following domestic incident

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:41 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 12:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has appeared in court after being charged with kidnap and assault.

Suraj Rana, aged 34, of Thomas Street, Smethwick, Sandwell has been charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This comes following reports of a domestic incident where a woman is alleged to have been assaulted in Queensway / Bell Street, Southampton. The incident happened at approximately 3:05pm on Saturday, November 9.

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, November 11 and was further remanded into custody.

Rana is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, December 13 of this year.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.  

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice