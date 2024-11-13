Man charged with kidnap and assault following domestic incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has appeared in court after being charged with kidnap and assault.

Suraj Rana, aged 34, of Thomas Street, Smethwick, Sandwell has been charged with kidnap, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

This comes following reports of a domestic incident where a woman is alleged to have been assaulted in Queensway / Bell Street, Southampton. The incident happened at approximately 3:05pm on Saturday, November 9.

He appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday, November 11 and was further remanded into custody.

Rana is due to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, December 13 of this year.