Man charged following string of burglaries including Playzone and Plumblink
Officers investigating a series of burglaries have charged Michael Warlow with multiple offences including:
- Burglary other than dwelling – theft
- Attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal
- Burglary dwelling and theft
- Fraud by false representation
- Aggravated vehicle taking
- Driving whilst disqualified
This comes after police received a report that a laptop had been stolen from St Faith’s Church, in Havant, on July 9, followed by an attempted to break-in to an address on Harleston Road, in Paulsgrove, on August 29.
It was also reported that a handbag, car keys, a car and bank card were pinched from an address in Fifth Avenue, Portsmouth, on August 30.
On 31 August, it was reported that Plumblink, in Havant, had been burgled, with the building being damaged in the process and Playzone had also been burgled on September 2.
The 51-year-old, of Halstead Road appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on September 4, where he has been remanded into custody to appear at the same court on October 6.