Man charged following string of burglaries including Playzone and Plumblink

A man has been charged following a string burglaries spanning Portsmouth and Havant.

Officers investigating a series of burglaries have charged Michael Warlow with multiple offences including:

Burglary other than dwelling – theft

Attempt burglary dwelling with intent to steal

Burglary dwelling and theft

Fraud by false representation

Aggravated vehicle taking

Driving whilst disqualified

This comes after police received a report that a laptop had been stolen from St Faith’s Church, in Havant, on July 9, followed by an attempted to break-in to an address on Harleston Road, in Paulsgrove, on August 29.

On 31 August, it was reported that Plumblink, in Havant, had been burgled, with the building being damaged in the process and Playzone had also been burgled on September 2.

The 51-year-old, of Halstead Road appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on September 4, where he has been remanded into custody to appear at the same court on October 6.