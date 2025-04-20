Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman was found by police.

Norbert Maiksner, 48, of Timsbury Crescent in Havant, will appear in court tomorrow (April 21) following the charge. Officers were initially called after reports of a male walking alone along the M40 near junction 3 on Thursday (April 17).

Police have been in Timsbury Crescent, Havant, on April 18, 2025, following the discovery of a woman's body. Picture: Sarah Standing (180425-4318) | Sarah Standing

After the report came in at 9.42am, police then searched an address in Timsbury Crescent. They located the body of a woman in her 40s. Her next of kin have since been informed.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers launched an investigation and Norbert Maiksner, 48, of Timsbury Crescent, Havant, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at East Hampshire Remand Court in Portsmouth tomorrow (Monday, April 21).”

Police officers remained at the address throughout Friday carrying out their investigation. Pictures showed various vehicles at the scene, with the entrance to the property being cordoned off.