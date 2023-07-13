News you can trust since 1877
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read

Adejuwon Olufemi Alexander Jnr Oyekan, 30, of Melina Close, Hayes, was arrested on Tuesday and charged the following day, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 54-year-old man was found with a stab wound at a property in Melina Close just after 4.30am on Tuesday.

Police. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Police said the victim, who died at the scene, and Oyekan were known to one another.

Oyekan was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

