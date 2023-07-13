Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing and is due in court
A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing.
By Steve Deeks
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Adejuwon Olufemi Alexander Jnr Oyekan, 30, of Melina Close, Hayes, was arrested on Tuesday and charged the following day, the Metropolitan Police said.
A 54-year-old man was found with a stab wound at a property in Melina Close just after 4.30am on Tuesday.
Police said the victim, who died at the scene, and Oyekan were known to one another.
Oyekan was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.