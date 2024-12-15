A man has been convicted of seriously assaulting his ex-partner in a planned attack where he waited for her with a razor blade.

On the afternoon of March 11, the victim – a woman in her 40s – was the passenger in a vehicle pulling into a space at a car park off Prince of Wales Road in Gosport.

William Butler, aged 48, who was parked just two spaces away approached the woman as she attempted to get out of the vehicle she was in. After a very brief exchange of words, Butler started swinging his arms at the woman, who tried to get away from him by climbing onto the back seat of the car.

The attack happened in a carpark off Prince of Wales Road in Gosport | Google streetview

The woman then realised that she had a cut on her throat which was bleeding. The driver of the vehicle she was in drove her immediately away from the area and to Gosport police station.

Police attended the scene of the assault and arrested Butler, with officers finding a razor blade on the floor next to his vehicle. Enquiries suggested that Butler had planned the attack, and he had been waiting in his car for more than 5 minutes for the woman to arrive in the area.

Butler, of San Diego Road in Gosport, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article, and affray.

He admitted affray and possession of a bladed article at a hearing in Portsmouth Crown Court on May 28. However, the case proceeded to trial for the offence of attempted murder which Butler denied.

Following the trial, he was found not guilty of attempted murder, and instead found guilty of the alternative offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Butler was remanded in custody to appear at the same court for sentencing on February 17 2025.

Gosport Inspector Sam Warne said: “Butler demonstrated a horrifying display of violence against a woman in a public place, which was made all the worse by his use of a weapon during the attack.

“Police worked quickly to arrest and prosecute Butler, but ultimately the bravery of the woman in this case – who has shown courage in the face of such a terrifying incident – has resulted in Butler being convicted of serious offences.

“Domestic abuse and violence has a devastating and long-lasting impact on those affected. To anyone who carries weapons, perpetrates domestic abuse, or any form of violence – we do not want you in our towns and cities, and we will make every effort to target perpetrators and protect victims and the wider the public from offences of this nature.”