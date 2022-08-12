Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at the recreation ground at the end of Hillson Drive at 10.25am on Wednesday.

Police say that a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

A man has been killed in a dog attack in Fareham

His family has been informed.

A spokesman said: ‘We are speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of enquiry to establish how the man died.

‘As part of our enquiries a 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.’