Man dies after dog attack at Hillson Drive recreation ground in Fareham - owner is arrested

A man died after a dog attack in Fareham.

By Tom Morton
Friday, 12th August 2022, 9:38 am
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 5:21 pm

It happened at the recreation ground at the end of Hillson Drive at 10.25am on Wednesday.

Police say that a 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

A man has been killed in a dog attack in Fareham

His family has been informed.

A spokesman said: ‘We are speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of enquiry to establish how the man died.

‘As part of our enquiries a 20-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death. He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.’

A dog was secured and removed from the scene, say police.