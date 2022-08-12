Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven locations in England and Scotland have made the cut.

These include Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield will compete to stage the event in May, 2023.

Sam Ryder performs at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, on June 4, 2022. Picture: Kerry Davies - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

According to the BBC, twenty cities expressed an interest in hosting, including London and Belfast.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: ‘We would like to thank all of the cities and regions that submitted bids to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. We have seven fantastic cities who we are taking through to the next round.

‘Congratulations to Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield – it’s exciting to see such a breadth of bids going through from across the UK.

‘We are committed to delivering a truly unique Song Contest that celebrates wonderful Ukraine and champions British music and creativity in all its diversity.’

The UK was chosen to host the competition, with organisers deciding it could not take place in Ukraine, the country that won this year’s contest.

This is due to the ongoing war between the eastern European nation and Russia.

The BBC said the seven-strong shortlist was based on the cities' ability to show they have ‘the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity’.

Portsmouth decided not to make a bid, with a councillor saying the city lacks a suitable venue.