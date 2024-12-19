Man dies on street after being knifed as two teenagers arrested for murder

A man died on a street after being knifed - with two teenagers arrested.

Officers investigating the death of a man on Station Road, Netley, have arrested an 18-year-old man from Southampton and a 15-year-old boy from Netley on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody at this time.

The arrests follow a report of an injured man on Station Road at 6.26pm yesterday (Wednesday 18 December). On arrival, officers located a man with a stab wound. Despite the best efforts of officers, paramedics and members of the public, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Steve Goodall, said: “Our teams and officers have been working tirelessly, around the clock, since this report was first made to us yesterday evening.

“Thanks to their hard work, as well as the support of our communities, the investigation has progressed at a pace, and we have this morning made two arrests.

“I fully understand the significant concern that an incident such as this one will have caused within the wider community, and beyond.

“But, I hope the rapid developments in our investigation will offer you all reassurance that we are extremely determined in our investigation, and are working very hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Referencing the ongoing investigation, Inspector Goodall, said: “Our enquiries will continue in the local area today, and over the coming days, and officers will also be carrying out reassurance patrols in the vicinity of the incident.

“If you have any concerns, anything you want to raise or discuss, any information you need to share, or any questions, please speak to the officers when you see them.

“We will be sure to keep you all updated on our investigation into this incident as much as we are able to.”

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Station Road Recreation Ground at the time of the incident.

If you witnessed the incident itself, or recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious in the area at the time, contact police and quote incident number 44240550396.