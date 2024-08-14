Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is due in court after his XL Bully that had escaped its home mauled to death a “sweet” dog in Southsea “out of nowhere”.

As reported on Sunday, two-year-old cavapoo Darcy was enjoying a walk on his lead in Green Road when he was suddenly savaged and left with “horror” injuries to the neck by the “aggressive” Bully dog on Wednesday last week between 6pm and 7pm.

Three brave members of the public dashed over to help before Darcy was released and the XL Bully was seized. Sadly, after treatment at two veterinary surgeries Darcy died. Adding to the woe of the owners they now have to find several thousand pounds to pay for his treatment after costs for Darcy went over their £10,000 insurance.

Police have now said the owner of the XL Bully Richard Penfold, 51, of Green Road, has been charged over the incident and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 2 September. The XL Bully has been seized with a decision over what happens to it due to be decided at the court hearing.

A police spokesperson said: “We received reports that between 6.09pm and 7.09pm on Wednesday 7 August, a woman in her 40s was walking her dog on Green Road in Southsea, when her dog was attacked by another dog. The woman took the dog to the vet and sadly it later passed away.

“Richard Penfold has been arrested and charged with being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. He has been released on bail until he is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday 2 September. The dog has been seized and is currently in kennels pending further decision from the court.”

The devastated Southsea owners of Darcy, posting on Facebook, said: “We can’t put into words how deeply we feel the loss of our beloved Darcy, who was taken from us in the most traumatic and aggressive way - attacked out of nowhere by an XL Bully running free, whilst we were walking on a lead.

“The dog was seized and the owner was charged - knowing there is one danger less to the public it’s the least comfort we can take right now. For the majority of you, who may read my lines, Darcy was ‘just a dog’. But for us, Darcy was family. He was welcomed into our home after multiple losses and he brought so much comfort and joy and crazy fun.

“Parenting a child with complex additional needs can be very isolating, we never fit in with ‘normal families’ because we cannot share the same experiences. Our sweet Darcy was a bridge between us and others - the ‘normal’ people: neighbours, dog community, family friends’ children and so on. Darcy was loved by so many and beyond the unconditional love he offered us, he helped us to sense some normality: he initiated play, could follow instructions, he was cheeky.”

A fundraiser to help with costs was launched and has so far collected over £2,200 of its £2,500 target. To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/keewex-raise-funds-for-vet-bills