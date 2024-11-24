Person on Border Agency vessel needs emergency care before being flown to Queen Alexandra Hospital

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Nov 2024, 10:46 BST

A person was reportedly flown by air ambulance to Queen Alexandra Hospital after needing emergency treatment while on a Border Agency vessel on Saturday.

Generic Border Agency vessel in the Channel Generic Border Agency vessel in the Channel
The emergency alarm was sounded around 12.30pm on board HMC Vigilant which was moored at Cowes Yacht Haven on the Isle of Wight.

Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance travelled to the scene before medics treated the person on the customs vessel alongside paramedics from the island. An independent lifeboat was also deployed to the emergency scene.

The patient was treated at the scene before being transferred by air ambulance to the Portsmouth hospital for specialist treatment around 2.30pm.

