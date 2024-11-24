Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strong winds due to Storm Bert may cause disruption today across the south, the Met Office has warned.

Stormy weather in Southsea

While Saturday saw heavy rain and strong gusts up to 60mph, today is expected to be largely dry. However, windy weather will continue to hit Portsmouth and the wider Hampshire area.

A yellow weather warning remains in place for wind today but there is no mention of “danger to life” as there was from the Met Office on Saturday. A man died when a tree fell on his car as he was driving on the A34 close to the M3 on Saturday around 8am as the storm took hold.

Speaking of today’s weather, the Met Office said: “South to southwesterly winds will be strong and gusty throughout Sunday, easing from the west through the afternoon and early evening as a band of heavy rain associated with a weather front clears eastwards.

“Gusts of 45-55 mph widely with a few exposed sites, mainly over high ground and along south facing coasts seeing a few gusts of 60-65 mph.

“If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”